HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy has fatally shot a man during a narcotics investigation.
Local news organizations report that the incident happened Monday afternoon in Hickory.
Catawba County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brian Kelly says deputies with the narcotics division were investigating a case. During the investigation, an altercation occurred involving the unidentified suspect’s vehicle and an undercover deputy’s vehicle. Shots were then fired by at least one deputy and the suspect crashed his car.
The suspect was injured and transported to the hospital, where he later died.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.
Additional information hasn’t been released.
