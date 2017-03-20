CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man following a 911 call about an attempted robbery in central Florida.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey told reporters the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday when deputies spotted the suspect a short distance from the site of the attempted robbery in Cape Canaveral.
Ivey says the man “turned on our deputies with a firearm” and was fatally shot. He says the deputy felt his life was in danger when he fired. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.
The names and race of those involved haven’t been released.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
No further details were immediately available.
Cape Canaveral is about 213 miles (343 kilometers) north of Miami.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.