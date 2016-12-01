DOVER, Ark. (AP) — A northern Arkansas sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect after a report of an armed disturbance led to what investigators described as an armed confrontation.
The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday in a rural area about three miles southeast of Dover, about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler says deputies dispatched to rural home were confronted on arrival by an armed man. When the deputies ordered the man to drop the gun, he instead moved to cover and began firing toward the deputies.
Sadler says at least one deputy returned fire and wounded the man, who died later at a hospital in nearby Russellville.
None of the deputies were injured. The Pope County Sheriff’s Department has asked state police to investigate.
