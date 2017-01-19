ROLLA, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy and a suspect have been killed in a shootout in northern North Dakota.
WDAY-TV reports four law enforcement officers chased a man in a pickup truck that was reported stolen from Devils Lake around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. KXMC-TV reports that the officers caught up with the pickup about 60 miles northwest of Devils Lake, at a remote intersection in Rolette County near the Canadian border. A shootout began.
Rolette County Sheriff Gerald Medrud says a deputy was fatally shot and the suspect also was killed. Authorities haven’t released their identities.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is handling the case, declined immediate comment. The sheriff’s department is planning a briefing for Thursday morning.
___
This story has been corrected to show that officers caught up with the pickup about 60 miles from Devils Lake, not 200 miles; and that the sheriff’s first name is Gerald, not Gearald.
___
Information from: WDAY-TV, http://wday.com
