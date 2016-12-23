PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida fatally shot a Tampa Bay-area man who allegedly pointed a crossbow at them.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office statement, deputies were called to 55-year-old Stanley Eversole’s Palm Harbor home Thursday evening. Authorities say a friend was concerned about the safety of Eversole’s 53-year-old girlfriend because the couple had been arguing.

The sheriff’s office says Eversole emerged from the home with a crossbow loaded with an arrow and pointed it at two deputies standing nearby.

According to the statement, Cpl. Casey Hunter and Deputy Brian Sudbrink feared the other deputies’ lives were in danger and fired at Eversole, striking him at least three times.

Eversole was pronounced dead at a hospital. Hunter and Sudbrink were placed on paid administrative leave. The sheriff’s office didn’t specify the races of Eversole or the deputies.