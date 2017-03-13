TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they’re searching for a man suspected of kidnapping his estranged wife, who remains missing.
Witnesses told Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies they saw a screaming woman with her hands tied behind her back being forced into her SUV in a pharmacy parking lot Saturday night in Tampa.
Deputies said in a statement that 37-year-old Alisa Summers didn’t return home after going to visit 39-year-old Trevor Steven Summers to talk about their marriage. They are separated and have injunctions against each other.
Records show Trevor Summers pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges in Philadelphia federal court last September. He is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Divorce attorney Steven Glaros tells the Tampa Bay Times ( http://bit.ly/2nl997c ) that Alisa Summers “expressed lots of fear of her husband.”
