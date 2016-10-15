ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother has been charged with child neglect after instructing her 7-year-old son to drive her car on a public street through their neighborhood in suburban Orlando while she filmed him.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 34-year-old Kwaniqua Glenn was arrested Thursday. She also is charged with allowing an unauthorized person to drive a motor vehicle.

Sheriff’s office investigators say Glenn told her son to get behind the wheel and then filmed him from the passenger seat as he drove about a third of a mile at an average speed of 28 miles per hour. The sheriff’s office said she posted the video on social media where a school resource deputy saw it.

No one was injured. Glenn couldn’t be reached for comment.