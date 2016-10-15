ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida mother has been charged with child neglect after instructing her 7-year-old son to drive her car on a public street through their neighborhood in suburban Orlando while she filmed him.
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 34-year-old Kwaniqua Glenn was arrested Thursday. She also is charged with allowing an unauthorized person to drive a motor vehicle.
Sheriff’s office investigators say Glenn told her son to get behind the wheel and then filmed him from the passenger seat as he drove about a third of a mile at an average speed of 28 miles per hour. The sheriff’s office said she posted the video on social media where a school resource deputy saw it.
No one was injured. Glenn couldn’t be reached for comment.
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Live storm updates: What happened during Friday's storms
- 'We're in for it' as powerful windstorm sweeps toward Seattle
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.