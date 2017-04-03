HERNANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a sword and then ran her over with his truck.
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies found 42-year Brandi Blevins dead in the front yard of a home Sunday night.
Detectives said 41-year-old Eric Huffman had stabbed Blevins with a large sword. The sheriff’s office said a witness told them that after Huffman stabbed Blevins, he jumped into his truck and drove over the victim before crashing into a tree. He ran, but was later captured. It was unclear exactly what killed Blevins.
Huffman is charged with premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s in jail without bail.
His first appearance in court was scheduled for Monday. Court records didn’t indicate if he had an attorney.
