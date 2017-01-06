TALLAHASSSEE, Fla. (AP) — A correctional officer in Florida’s capital has been charged with battery after authorities say he used a stun gun on a restrained inmate who kept spitting at people.
The Leon County sheriff’s office says in a news release that Derrick Adams was arrested Thursday after the stun gun was used Monday at the county jail. He also was fired.
Deputies say the 48-year-old Adams failed to follow standard protocol when he didn’t put a spit mask on an inmate who spit in his face and on a nurse.
Instead, authorities say Adams removed his stun gun and told the inmate, who was fully restrained in a chair, to “do it again” several times. They say the inmate spit again and Adams deployed his stun gun.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
It’s unclear whether Adams has an attorney.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.