INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 38-year-old South Carolina man has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of his parents after his wife called 911 nearly 10 days after they were killed.

A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report says the wife told deputies early Tuesday she thought her husband’s parents were dead at their Inman home, about 12 miles northwest of Spartanburg.

The report says when deputies arrived, Stephen Belcher answered the door and was arrested.

Authorities say the bodies of 69-year-old Henrietta and William Belcher were found in a bedroom.

The police report says one victim was in a wheelchair and the other at a desk. Both were covered with sheets after being shot several times in the head. Arrest warrants say they were killed Nov. 5.

It wasn’t known if Belcher had a lawyer.