ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a northeast Florida home is dead after a SWAT team forced its way inside.

The Florida Times-Union (https://goo.gl/bQJvL2) reports that the shooting occurred Thursday evening.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the SWAT team was serving a narcotics search and arrest warrant at the Orange Park home after complaints from neighbors about drug activity. Officials say four people inside the home exited without incident but a fifth person refused.

Deputies entered the home. Authorities say the suspect brandished a weapon and was shot.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the names or races of the suspect or the SWAT team members involved in the shooting.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com