TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies say two men are dead and a woman is wounded after a shooting inside a busy restaurant in an upscale Tucson shopping mall.
Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Cody Gress said the three victims of the Friday night shooting knew each other but had no information on their relationships. Police said multiple gunshots were fired from the same handgun.
Gress said the woman was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.
He said investigators were trying to sort out what happened and provided little other information about the shooting inside the Firebirds Restaurant at La Encantada, a mall in north Tucson.
Gress said detectives were interviewing “quite a few” people who were in the restaurant at the time.
