HOUSTON (AP) — The attorney for a Houston-area father who was deported after his temporary reprieve was revoked following new enforcement rules enacted by President Donald Trump says the incident is an example of a U.S. immigration policy that’s going after good people.

Thirty-one-year-old Jose Escobar’s wife said Friday she’ll keep fighting for her husband’s return to the U.S.

Escobar was deported to El Salvador on Thursday after being detained last week when he went to federal offices in Houston to provide immigration officials with an annual update on his work status.

Escobar’s family says his deportation was a surprise as they believed his case hadn’t been decided.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Escobar had failed to comply with earlier orders to leave the country.