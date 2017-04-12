DENVER (AP) — Denver officials have agreed to pay nearly $1 million to the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by police while driving a stolen car toward an officer in 2015.
The settlement announced Wednesday still must be approved by the City Council. Besides the $999,999 payout to the parents of Jessica Hernandez, the city also is pledging to do more community outreach and invite the family to appoint a representative to a committee advising police on use-of-force policy.
The two officers who opened fire weren’t charged or disciplined because authorities determined that at least one of them believed his life was in danger as the car accelerated.
Shortly after Hernandez’s death, the Police Department barred officers from shooting at moving vehicles unless someone inside is firing at them.
