PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Dennis Gronquist, a county commissioner from north-central Oregon, has died at age 69.
The East Oregonian newspaper reports (https://is.gd/gexzKq ) Gronquist spent more than two decades as an elected official in rural Gilliam County, including a stint as the mayor of Arlington.
Gilliam County Judge Steve Shaffer says economic development was Gronquist’s forte. He played a major role in attracting wind farms to the sparsely populated county, and established the Shutler Station Industrial Park.
The newspaper reports Gronquist died Monday in Kennewick, Washington. He suffered a stroke in July and spent a number of weeks in intensive care before going to assisted care.
Keith Gronquist said his brother’s health seemed to be improving in recent months, so the death was unexpected.
Despite his health problems, the Democrat was re-elected in November.
Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com
