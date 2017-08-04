COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The husband of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe is causing a stir in one of the world’s oldest monarchies.
Prince Henrik has announced he won’t be buried next to Margrethe in the Roskilde cathedral where Danish royals have been buried since 1559. She has had a specially designed sarcophagus made for them there.
The royal house gave no reason for Henrik’s decision, but the 83-year-old French-born prince has long complained that he didn’t become monarch instead of his wife when she acceded to the throne in 1972.
A change in the Constitution 19 years earlier had allowed female succession, paving the way for Margrethe to become the monarch. Even before that, Henrik wouldn’t have become king.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- 2 arrested after plane passenger notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
The palace said Thursday that Margrethe, 77, has accepted Henrik’s decision, adding it didn’t change her burial plans.
Henrik retired from public life last year.