COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police have issued an international arrest warrant for a Syrian refugee whose wife and two daughters were found murdered in the family’s apartment in southern Denmark.

Police said Tuesday they suspect that 33-year-old Hamid Farid Mohammed “may have had something to do with the murders.”

Investigators on Sunday found the remains of the 27-year-old woman and the couple’s daughters, aged 7 and 9, in a freezer inside their apartment in Aabenraa, near the border with Germany.

Mohammed’s whereabouts weren’t known. Police said a court detained him in absentia, allowing investigators to issue a warrant for his arrest in Denmark and internationally.

The family arrived in Denmark in 2015 and received refugee status.