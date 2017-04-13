WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are up in arms over President Donald Trump’s threats to deny payments to health insurers under Barack Obama’s health care law.

Party leaders want the issue addressed in the current talks on the spending bill to keep the government open. The bill is due at the end of the month.

At issue are cost-sharing payments that low-income people enrolled under the health care law receive to help cover out-of-pocket expenses. Trump has threatened to withhold the payments as a means to force Democrats to negotiate on health care legislation.

Aides to top Democratic leaders say the issue is now at the top of their list of demands.

Democratic votes are likely to be needed to pass the spending bill, giving the party leverage.