WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation that would hit Russia with economic sanctions and limit President Donald Trump’s authority to lift the penalties faces an uncertain future in the House despite the bill’s heavily bipartisan backing in the Senate.

The measure won 98 votes in the Senate last week. The Republican leadership in the House has sent the sweeping sanctions package to the Foreign Affairs Committee for a review.

Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, the committee’s top Democrat, says he’s concerned that sending the sanctions bill to the committee will give the Trump administration an opportunity to weaken legislation. Such a move would trigger an outcry among Democrats and some Republicans.

Any substantive changes to the bill would have to be squared with the Senate’s version.