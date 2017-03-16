Demi Lovato is celebrating five years of sobriety.
The 24-year-old singer celebrated with an Instagram post on Wednesday. She writes that “it’s been quite the journey,” adding, “so many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession.”
Lovato’s personal struggles have been well-documented. In 2010, she left a tour with the Jonas Brothers and entered rehab for an eating disorder and self-mutilation. She has also said that she used drugs and alcohol to self -medicate.
Lovato says she has bipolar disorder and has been an advocate for mental health awareness.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound. Here’s why.
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.