DENVER (AP) — Police are investigating a burglary at the home of Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware that Ware reported when he returned home from Monday night’s football game.

Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman says the break-in was reported early Tuesday. Police say they are looking for two men who stole valuables Monday night, during the Broncos’ game against the Houston Texans. A police report says the men came through the front door but does not disclose what items were taken.

Police urged the public to come forward with information.

Ware says on Twitter that he came home to find his house was “robbed.” He says is more concerned about his safety than material possessions and is grateful for “hidden cameras.”