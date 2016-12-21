DETROIT (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it will no longer require that medical professionals show identification when they offer medical help after a black doctor alleged an attendant rebuffed her offer to assist an ill passenger.
The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2hcTrM1 ) that Delta announced in a statement this week that its flight attendants no longer have to verify medical credentials when someone offers to help.
Dr. Tamika Cross said in October Facebook postings that an attendant on a flight from Detroit to Houston doubted she was a physician. The accounts by the Houston-based OB-GYN went viral and highlighted slights felt by many black women because of their race and gender.
The Atlanta-based airline’s statement that it found no legal or regulatory rules that require airlines to view medical professionals’ credentials.
