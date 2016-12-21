ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Airlines says it’s looking into allegations of discrimination after a known prankster posted a video saying he and a friend were removed from a flight departing London-Heathrow airport because they “spoke a different language.”
The airlines’ statement came Wednesday after Adam Saleh posted the video on Twitter.
Saleh told ABC News (http://abcn.ws/2i2xFaw) he was speaking to his mother on the phone, in Arabic, when a woman told a Delta crew member she felt unsafe.
Delta said it was “gathering all of the facts before jumping to any conclusion.”
Saleh is known for comic YouTube videos, including one showing him purportedly smuggling himself aboard an Australian commercial flight in a suitcase. He told The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2hJ2402) that the incident was not a stunt.
