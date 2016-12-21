Share story

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Airlines says it’s looking into allegations of discrimination after a known prankster posted a video saying he and a friend were removed from a flight departing London-Heathrow airport because they “spoke a different language.”

The airlines’ statement came Wednesday after Adam Saleh posted the video on Twitter.

Saleh told ABC News (http://abcn.ws/2i2xFaw) he was speaking to his mother on the phone, in Arabic, when a woman told a Delta crew member she felt unsafe.

Delta said it was “gathering all of the facts before jumping to any conclusion.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Saleh is known for comic YouTube videos, including one showing him purportedly smuggling himself aboard an Australian commercial flight in a suitcase. He told The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2hJ2402) that the incident was not a stunt.

The Associated Press