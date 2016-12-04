CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jurors deciding the fate of fired South Carolina patrolman accused of murder in the death of a black motorist are expected to have questions for the judge Monday morning before their deliberations resume.
The jury of 11 whites and one black has already discussed the case for 16 hours without reaching a verdict and late Friday appeared to be deadlock before the foreman said he thought they could reach a unanimous verdict.
Michael Slager is charged in the shooting death last year of 50-year-old Walter Scott who was shot fleeing a traffic stop in North Charleston. The shooting was captured on cellphone video that was seen widely.
Circuit Judge Clifton Newman hasn’t said what questions jurors have for him before they can continue their discussions.
