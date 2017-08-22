LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jury deliberations have resumed in Las Vegas for a fourth full day in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons to force federal agents to abandon a 2014 cattle roundup near anti-government figure Cliven Bundy’s ranch in Nevada.

Jurors are back at work Tuesday considering 10 charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal agent against Idaho defendants Scott Drexler, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart, and Ricky Lovelien of Montana and Oklahoma.

Defense attorneys complain that their clients were prevented from telling the jury why they went to the Bundy ranch.

Prosecutors say the men conspired with Bundy family members and wielded weapons to threaten the lives of federal agents enforcing lawful court orders to remove Bundy cattle from public land after failing to pay grazing fees.