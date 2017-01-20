WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — On his last day as vice president, Joe Biden briefly revived a tradition he had followed faithfully as a U.S. senator: He rode the commuter train home from Washington.

Biden and his wife, Jill, hopped aboard an Amtrak train bound for Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday after attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

He arrived home to a marching band, choirs of singers, alumni from his alma mater, the University of Delaware, and scores of uniformed Delaware National Guard troops. Schoolchildren and hundreds of other well-wishers also braved a cold rain to greet the Bidens.

Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, told The Associated Press before the couple’s arrival that they “are thrilled to be coming back, where their roots are.”