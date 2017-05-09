DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s House lawmakers have voted to reinstate the state’s death penalty and the bill now goes to the Senate.
Tuesday’s 24-to-16 vote came amid a public outcry over the killing of a correctional officer during a prison riot in February, and the fatal shooting of a state trooper two weeks ago.
Under the bill, jurors would have to find unanimously and beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant should be executed.
The state Supreme Court declared Delaware’s death penalty law unconstitutional in August because it allowed judges too much discretion and did not require that a jury find unanimously and beyond a reasonable doubt that a defendant deserves execution.
That ruling came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Florida’s death sentencing law, which was similar to Delaware’s.
