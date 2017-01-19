DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former death row inmate in Delaware has been acquitted of all charges after being retried for a drug-related killing.

Twenty-nine-year-old Isaiah McCoy, who waived his right to a jury trial, bowed his head and wept after a judge declared him not guilty in the 2010 killing of 30-year-old James Mumford.

McCoy was convicted and sentenced to death in 2012, but Delaware’s Supreme Court ordered a new trial, citing errors by the judge and prosecutor at trial. The Supreme Court also criticized the prosecutor for “pervasive unprofessional conduct.”

McCoy, who has a long criminal history, maintained his innocence in the case.

The Kent County judge who retried McCoy noted that there was no physical evidence linking McCoy to the crime, and that two alleged accomplices gave contradictory testimony against him.