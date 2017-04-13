Share story

By
The Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged two airmen stationed at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware with sexually abusing a teenage runaway they harbored on base.

Court records unsealed Thursday indicate that 25-year-old Dalian Washington and 21-year-old Akeem Beazer are being detained pending trial.

Both men are charged with sex abuse of a minor. Washington also is charged with sex trafficking of a child.

Their attorneys did not immediately respond to email messages Thursday evening.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

According to court records, the girl told investigators that she ran away from home last fall, when she was 15, and told a man she knew that she needed a place to stay. The man offered to hook her up with a friend but told her she would have to have sex with him.

RANDALL CHASE