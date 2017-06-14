CINCINNATI (AP) — The defense is set to present its case in the Ohio murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer.
Attorneys for Ray Tensing will start calling witnesses Thursday, with Tensing himself expected to take the stand as early as Friday.
The state rested its case Wednesday after Dr. Karen Looman of the Hamilton County coroner’s office testified that Sam DuBose died instantly from a bullet fired into his head at a downward angle. Tensing looked away as graphic autopsy photos were shown in court.
Tensing, who is white, is charged in the 2015 traffic-stop shooting of the unarmed black motorist.
Tensing he has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away.
His first trial ended in a hung jury in November.