CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The defense in the trial of a former South Carolina police officer accused of murdering an unarmed black man is building its case that Michael Slager was a good officer who used force appropriately during his five years as a patrolman.
The defense continues its case Wednesday. Slager is charged in the April 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott as he ran from a traffic stop. Cellphone video of Scott being shot five times in the back by the white officer stunned the nation.
Late Tuesday, a defense expert testified that although Slager used a Taser 14 times as an officer, the use of force was appropriate.
Darren Porcher, a professor at Pace University and former policeman, said in some of the situations Slager faced, he might have used more force.
