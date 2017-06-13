TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — The defense has rested its case in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of manslaughter for sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself.
Michelle Carter is accused in the 2014 suicide of her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. He was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning after a barrage of text messages from the then 17-year-old Carter encouraging him to take his own life.
Carter’s lawyers argued that Roy had a history of depression and suicide attempts and was determined to end his own life. He said Carter initially tried to talk him out of his plan and urged him to get professional help.
Carter did not testify.
Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday afternoon.
A judge will decide the case. Carter waived her right to a jury trial.