KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Lawyers for two women accused of murdering Kim Jong Nam say Malaysian police still have not provided them with security camera footage and documents crucial to the defense.
Defense attorney Gooi soon Seng said in court Thursday that there must not be a “trial by ambush.” The hearing was postponed until May 30.
The women are the only suspects in custody in the Feb. 13 killing of Kim, the estranged half brother of North Korea’s ruler. Siti Aisyah, from Indonesia, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing Kim’s face with VX nerve agent at an airport in Kuala Lumpur.
They say they were duped into thinking they were taking part in a harmless prank.
Four North Korean suspects left the country the day of the murder.
