STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The attorney for a woman charged with driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University’s homecoming parade and killing four people says he’s given to a judge and prosecutors a psychologist’s report on a mental evaluation of the woman.

Adacia Chambers has pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery in the crash that occurred Oct. 24, 2015, in Stillwater.

Attorney Tony Coleman has previously indicated plans to raise the question of mental illness or insanity at Chambers’ trial set for January.

Prosecutors say they’ll have their own psychologist examine Chambers.

A motion to move the trial out of Payne County because of pretrial publicity and several other defense motions were scheduled to be considered on Dec. 6.