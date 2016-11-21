CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The defense in the Michael Slager murder trial is focusing on the seconds before the white former South Carolina police officer shot and killed an unarmed black motorist.
Slager is charged in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott as Scott fled from a traffic stop. The shooting was captured on cellphone video that stunned the nation.
The defense, which contends the two men wrestled and Scott got control of the officer’s stun gun just before the shooting, continues its case Monday.
Slager’s trial is entering its fourth week in Charleston.
Most Read Stories
- Watch: Doug Baldwin throws TD pass to Russell Wilson for Seahawks vs. Eagles. Yes, really. WATCH
- Seahawks' C.J. Prosise will be sidelined 'a while'; Earl Thomas, DeShawn Shead also injured vs. Eagles WATCH
- C.J. Prosise, Earl Thomas leave Seahawks-Eagles game with injuries, returns questionable
- Thousands circle Green Lake as antidote to Trump VIEW
- Seattle sports world reacts as Seahawks face injury concerns following win over Eagles
Last week, a video analyst testified that the shaky and blurry cellphone video shows the two men wrestled on the ground and Slager was entangled in Taser wires before the shots were fired.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.