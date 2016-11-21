CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The defense in the Michael Slager murder trial is focusing on the seconds before the white former South Carolina police officer shot and killed an unarmed black motorist.

Slager is charged in the April 2015 shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott as Scott fled from a traffic stop. The shooting was captured on cellphone video that stunned the nation.

The defense, which contends the two men wrestled and Scott got control of the officer’s stun gun just before the shooting, continues its case Monday.

Slager’s trial is entering its fourth week in Charleston.

Last week, a video analyst testified that the shaky and blurry cellphone video shows the two men wrestled on the ground and Slager was entangled in Taser wires before the shots were fired.