CHICAGO (AP) — The defense attorney for a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a black teen said he plans to seek to move the trial outside Cook County.
Jason Van Dyke’s attorney Daniel Herbert said in court Wednesday he would file a motion seeking a change of venue. Herbert had previously mentioned the possibility, citing pretrial publicity and alleged death threats. Release of a video in November 2015 of the shooting sparked protests and national media coverage of the case.
Van Dyke is suspended without pay and has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts in the October 2014 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. No trial date is set.
Also Wednesday the judge heard arguments on whether comments Van Dyke made to police union representatives could be used at trial. The judge didn’t rule on the matter.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- Big pit across from Seattle City Hall finally will be developed
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
___
Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/