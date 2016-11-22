CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Defense attorneys plan to call the officer who was Michael Slager’s immediate supervisor on the day last year when the South Carolina patrolman shot and killed an unarmed black motorist.

Slager, who is white and was fired from the North Charleston Police Department, faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder in the death of Walter Scott, who was shot while running from a traffic stop.

The defense continues its case Tuesday and plans to call North Charleston police Sgt. Ronald Webb. In pretrial hearings, defense attorney Andy Savage has raised the issue that North Charleston officers had monthly quotas to stop a certain amount of pedestrians and motorists.

The Scott shooting was captured on cellphone video that shocked the nation.