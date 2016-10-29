ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — The defendant in the slaying of a sheriff’s deputy in rural Northern California has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

The Record Searchlight of Redding reports (http://bit.ly/2dVpDgm ) that Jack Lee Breiner entered the plea in Modoc County on Friday amid heavy security that included officers on the roof of the courthouse.

Modoc County sheriff’s officials say Breiner shot and killed deputy Jack Hopkins on Oct. 19 outside Alturas, California, near the Oregon border. The 31-year-old Hopkins was responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Hopkins was the fourth California law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in a two-week span.

Breiner was arrested after a chase and shootout with the sheriff that left both wounded. Breiner also entered a not guilty plea to an attempted murder charge in the shootout.

Information from: Record Searchlight, http://redding.com