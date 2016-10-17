NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial may hear from one of the defendants.
Bill Baroni, a former executive with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is expected to testify in his defense Monday. He and Bridget Kelly, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, are in the fifth week of their fraud and conspiracy trial.
They face up to 20 years in prison on the most serious charge.
They’re alleged to have concocted the lane closures to create traffic gridlock to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie, a Republican, in 2013.
Most Read Stories
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Richard Sherman melts down after Julio Jones scores touchdown against Seahawks
Both defendants contend David Wildstein, a former subordinate of Baroni’s at the Port Authority, conceived and carried out the scheme. Wildstein has pleaded guilty and has already testified at the trial.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.