CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man is due to make a preliminary appearance in court Monday in connection with the disappearance last week of a 13-month-old boy.
Logan Hunter Rogers of Cheyenne was jailed on charges of manslaughter and reckless child endangerment.
Wyoming authorities on Friday announced the charges against Rogers in the death of Silas Anthony Ojeda of Cheyenne.
Capt. Linda Gesell of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said last week that authorities intended to search for Ojeda’s body Monday in a landfill in Ault, Colorado. An attempt to reach Gesell on Monday wasn’t immediately successful.
Investigators interviewed an unidentified person at the boy’s home last week who confirmed the boy was dead and that his body had been dumped into a trash container. Trash from the container is taken to Colorado.
