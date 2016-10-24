CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jurors are heading back to court for the second week of the defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine over its 2014 story about a rape at the University of Virginia.
University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo is seeking $7.8 million from the magazine over its portrayal of her in Sabrina Rubin Erdely’s article “A Rape on Campus.”
The story told the harrowing account of a woman identified only as “Jackie,” who claimed she was brutally gang raped by seven men. A police investigation later found no evidence to back up Jackie’s claims.
Jurors are expected this week to watch a video of “Jackie’s” deposition, which was taken in April. The trial, which began last Monday, is expected to last 12 days.
Most Read Stories
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Complete coverage: Seahawks, Cardinals battle to 6-6 tie in NFC West showdown
- Kremlin: demands for Assad's departure "thoughtless"
- Huskies rise to No. 4 in AP poll, open as an 11-point favorite vs. No. 17 Utah
- Chelsea Clinton decries ‘the Trump effect’ in Seattle visit
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.