CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jurors are heading back to court for the second week of the defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine over its 2014 story about a rape at the University of Virginia.

University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo is seeking $7.8 million from the magazine over its portrayal of her in Sabrina Rubin Erdely’s article “A Rape on Campus.”

The story told the harrowing account of a woman identified only as “Jackie,” who claimed she was brutally gang raped by seven men. A police investigation later found no evidence to back up Jackie’s claims.

Jurors are expected this week to watch a video of “Jackie’s” deposition, which was taken in April. The trial, which began last Monday, is expected to last 12 days.