BOSTON (AP) — A decorated Massachusetts police officer has been charged with beating his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.
Revere Officer Marcos Garcia pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday to charges including assault and battery on a child. He was released on $5,000 bail.
He refused to comment when approached by reporters outside court.
Prosecutors say the 32-year-old Garcia, of Saugus, stripped, handcuffed, beat and whipped the boy on Jan. 12 after he refused to eat dinner. Investigators say Garcia told the boy to lie when asked about the injuries.
A school nurse noticed the injuries, and Garcia was arrested Saturday.
Garcia received a heroism award last year for removing two victims from a car crash.
Garcia has been placed on paid administrative leave by Revere police.
