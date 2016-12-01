CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A decorated Marine colonel based at Camp LeJeune has been charged with sexually abusing a child.

Camp LeJeune officials say Col. Daniel Wilson of Mason, Washington, is charged with sexually abusing a child, assaulting a child under age 16, failure to obey an order or regulation, and conduct unbecoming an officer.

Lt. Col. Mike Armistead says a preliminary military hearing has not yet been scheduled. Wilson was notified of the allegations on Nov. 15. Two military defense attorneys have been appointed to represent him.

According to a release, the 55-year-old colonel joined the military in 1981 and was promoted to colonel in 2010. He was assigned to Camp LeJeune’s II Marine Expeditionary Force unit in April. He has been reassigned to administrative duties.

Wilson’s awards include the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal.