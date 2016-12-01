CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A decorated Marine colonel based at Camp LeJeune has been charged with sexually abusing a child.
Camp LeJeune officials say Col. Daniel Wilson of Mason, Washington, is charged with sexually abusing a child, assaulting a child under age 16, failure to obey an order or regulation, and conduct unbecoming an officer.
Lt. Col. Mike Armistead says a preliminary military hearing has not yet been scheduled. Wilson was notified of the allegations on Nov. 15. Two military defense attorneys have been appointed to represent him.
According to a release, the 55-year-old colonel joined the military in 1981 and was promoted to colonel in 2010. He was assigned to Camp LeJeune’s II Marine Expeditionary Force unit in April. He has been reassigned to administrative duties.
Most Read Stories
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
- Suspect in Tacoma police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home
- Police: Thief stole 86 lb. bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M
- Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump | Danny Westneat
Wilson’s awards include the Legion of Merit and Bronze Star Medal.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.