WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — Prosecutors in Vermont are expected to issue a decision on whether the fatal shooting of an unarmed man by a sheriff’s deputy was justified.

State police say Franklin County Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Palmier shot 29-year-old Jesse Beshaw six times and grazed him with a seventh shot on Sept. 16 in Winooski after the unarmed suspect advanced on him with his hand behind his back.

The Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2dGqvtn ) reports Chittenden County State’s Attorney T.J. Donovan is scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday to discuss the case.

The shooting was captured by police body cameras but investigators have refused to release the video, saying that it’s part of the investigation.

