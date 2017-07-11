Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The deaths just minutes apart of two New York City toddler siblings have been ruled as homicides.

The city’s medical examiner said Tuesday that 3-year-old Micha Gee and his 2-year-old sister, Olivia, died from blunt impact injuries of the torso.

Police say their mother called 911 around 1:15 a.m. Monday after her boyfriend found them unconscious in the family’s Bronx apartment. The siblings had been put to bed at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The children were taken to Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, where they were pronounced dead.

The mother and boyfriend have been questioned by police, who say they are awaiting results from further autopsies. There have been no arrests.

According to police, both children had a history of asthma.

