SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say the death toll from a tanker train explosion has risen to eight after a young man died of severe burns.

Saturday’s explosion after the train derailed caused major damage in a northeastern village, leaving another 29 injured, many with severe burns, the Interior Ministry said.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in Hitrino on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, who is heading a crisis center at the scene, confirmed that the death toll had climbed to eight.

The entire village remained evacuated Sunday as a precaution. Emergency teams were draining the propylene and liquefied petroleum gas out of the tankers.

While an official investigation into the cause of the train blast is still underway, local media have named human error and speeding as possible reasons.