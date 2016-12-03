BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say the death toll from a Nov. 24 suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State group has risen to 92, including about 40 Iranians.
The hospital and police officials said Saturday that another 105 people were wounded in the bombing at a gas station near the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad.
The latest death toll is an increase by 19 over the figure announced by officials a day after the attack, which targeted Shiite pilgrims returning home after marking a major religious occasion in the holy city of Karbala.
The officials attributed the rise in the death toll to the completion of the identification of bodies burnt beyond recognition.
They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
