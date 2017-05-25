BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont high school student charged with sending death threats to fellow students, teachers and staff at his school, causing three lockdowns and a cancellation of classes, is accused of violating the conditions of his release.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2ql6ds8 ) 18-year-old Josiah Leach, a student at South Burlington High School, is accused of violating conditions that bar him from using the internet and contacting people who are victims or potential witnesses in the case.
He’s expected to appear in federal court in Burlington on Friday. He was released on conditions on April 27.
Leach is accused of emailing a “murder list” on April 20 targeting 11 students and five staff members. Other threats were received by email, phone and on Facebook.
He has pleaded not guilty.
