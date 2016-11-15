CLEVELAND (AP) — The jury that convicted a 21-year-old man of aggravated murder and other charges in a triple homicide at a suburban Cleveland barbershop is set to hear arguments about whether he should receive the death penalty.
The sentencing phase of Douglas Shine Jr.’s murder trial is scheduled to get underway Wednesday with defense attorneys laying out their case for why Shine should not die by lethal injection.
If jurors recommend the death penalty, a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge will decide whether to impose that sentence or give Shine life in prison with no chance of parole.
Shine was convicted this month of opening fire inside a Warrensville Heights barber shop in 2015, killing the owner, an employee and a customer. The jury also convicted Shine of conspiring to kill a witness.
