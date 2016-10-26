CHESTER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is offering a reminder of a lost tradition both grim and stately: the New England town hearse.

Horse-drawn hearses were once ordinary in villages across the region. They were kept in “hearse houses” in town cemeteries and used to carry the deceased from wake to final resting place.

They faded into history with the advent of the automobile and as professional funeral directors replaced the part-time undertakers who shared them.

Now, the small town of Chester has restored its 1830s-era hearse house, now home to its last horse-drawn hearse, purchased in 1907.

Together with the 1850 town tomb, they will become part of a permanent display about how the town once cared for its dead.